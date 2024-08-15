Prescription Health: How emotions can affect your heart health

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack.

An unhealthy diet, and conditions such as obesity or diabetes, are known factors that can lead to a heart attack — but experts say there are more factors.

In a report from the American Heart Association, researchers found social isolation can increase the risk for a heart attack by 29%.

“The effect of social isolation and loneliness on our health is as powerful as things like smoking, high blood pressure, and obesity,” psychiatrist Richard S. Schwartz said.

Anger is also not good for your heart.

A study from Columbia University found that after being angry, your blood vessels are impaired for up to 40 minutes. This can lead to heart problems, and eventually a heart attack.

Even extreme happiness can damage your heart

A European study found that people can have a sudden weakening of the heart muscles after a joyful event like a wedding, surprise party, or a sporting event.

Experts recommend doing yoga to keep your emotions from breaking your heart. Deep breathing during yoga is calming and relieves stress if done regularly.

You can also exercise 30 minutes five times a week to improve your heart health, and getting together with friends can lower your risk for high blood pressure and a heart attack.

Watch the video above for the full story.