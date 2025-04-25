Prescription Health: How to fight chronic inflammation
Acute Inflammation is normal and it's a good thing. It's the immune system's sudden response when something is wrong
"So you might have a sore throat. That would be an example, or you might have a fever." University of Florida Professor of Community Health and Family Medicine Arch Mainous said.
But the Cleveland Clinic says for some people, the inflammation continues after the illness or infection has healed.
"About 34 percent of people age 20 and older actually have, sort of, chronic inflammation," Mainous said.
That has been linked to the development of things such as stroke, heart attack, and cancer.
Harvard Health says there is no routine test for chronic inflammation, but routine healthcare does scan for its causes.
Mainous says there are ways to reduce chronic inflammation, without using medication.
"One way is diet," Mainous said.
Eating certain foods can help, such as salmon or sardines. Spinach, kale and collards are packed with antioxidants. So are strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.
Nuts, seeds, olive oil, and certain herbs and spices like ginger and turmeric also have anti-inflammatory benefits.
The Cleveland Clinic says along with eating healthy, minimally processed foods it is also important to exercise, maintain a healthy weight, and avoid drinking and smoking.
