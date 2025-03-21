Prescription Health: Lifestyle changes to help lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes

According to the CDC, millions of people in the United States live with diabetes, which is common in the Rio Grande Valley.

Common risk factors for Type 2 Diabetes include obesity, family history and age.

"Aging is one of the biggest risk factors for most of the chronic diseases," USF Institute for Microbiomes Neurosurgeon Dr. Hariom Yadav said.

Sugary drinks and processed foods are also linked to Type 2 Diabetes, but experts say it's not only what you eat, but when you eat.

A study published in Nutrition and Diabetes found people who eat 45 percent or more of their daily calorie intake after 5 p.m. had lower glucose tolerance. Over time, that can negatively impact metabolism and BMI.

"The gut influences very heavily of our whole-body physiology," Yadav said.

Skipping breakfast four to five days a week is linked with a 55 percent increased risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

The Journal of Nutrition says not eating a morning meal can impact blood glucose levels, it can also increase eating later in the day.

"If you don't eat, your body conserves and says, 'I need energy. Where is the energy?' and it can lower your metabolism," registered dietitian Tara Collingwood said.

Poor sleep is also strongly linked to Type 2 Diabetes.

According to National Institutes of Health, sleep is essential to control hormones, including several connected to glucose metabolism, helping you avoid harmful habits for your health.

NIH says women who deliver a baby weighing at least nine pounds have a 20 percent higher chance of developing diabetes later in life.