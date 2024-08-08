Prescription Health: New procedure zapping away high blood pressure

Billy Mason's farm has been flourishing for 17 years.

He’s not only enjoying the fruits of his labors outside, but inside as well.

“I love life and, you know, creating and growing things," Mason said.

Nothing stops Mason, even though he's lived with hypertension for the last 30 years. At times, he was taking up to eight medications.

“And then I had a blood pressure event that sent me to the ER," Mason said.

Now, people like Billy — who are either medication resistant or just tired of the side effects, have another option: renal denervation.

“In the people with high blood pressure, often there's a lot of nerve traffic between the brain and the kidney,” interventional cardiologist Rick Stouffer said. “The brain is telling the kidney to hold on to sodium. The kidney is telling the brain to cause vasoconstriction. It’s like two teenagers going at it."

Renal denervation works by modifying the nerve transmission between the head and the kidney.

“We put a catheter in through the femoral artery in the leg, go up to the kidney, modify the nerves on both sides,” Stouffer said.

Ultrasound is used to disrupt the function of these nerves.

“And over time those nerves, the traffic is slowed down, blood pressure comes down,” Stouffer said.

It worked for Mason. His blood pressure is lower and he's back getting his hands dirty doing the things he loves.

Two renal nerve denervation devices have been approved by the FDA. After the procedure, everything is removed and the patient goes home the same day. Side effects include a small risk of infection from inserting the catheter, but there is no damage to the artery and the risk is less than one percent.

Watch the video above for the full story.