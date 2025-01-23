Prescription Health: Undiagnosed iron deficiency impacting 1 in 3 adults

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A constant feeling of exhaustion may be from a lack of good sleep but it could also be a sign of low iron. In fact, doctors estimate as many as one in three adults may have undiagnosed iron deficiency.

Iron is a key nutrient that helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body.

“So if we’re low in it, we’re going to be feeling pretty crummy. A lot of fatigue, sometimes poor exercise tolerance with shortness of breath, dizziness,” explained Protibha Shoma Sanyal, MD, a primary care physician at Indiana University Health.

A recent study published in JAMA calls iron deficiency a “widespread, underrecognized public health problem.” The CDC recommends screening for high-risk groups.

“Women of age, of child-bearing age, pregnant women, and young young kids,” said Dr. Sanyal.

But for everyone else, screening typically only happens when symptoms are present.

“If you’re having symptoms and you’re concerned, it’s absolutely something that we should test for through your blood work,” Dr. Sanyal told Ivanhoe.

Dr. Sanyal says there are several ways to boost iron levels.

“We can get it through iron-rich foods,” she stated.

This includes things such as red meat, poultry, seafood, legumes, beans, and leafy green vegetables. There are supplements available, but Dr. Sanyal warns against taking one without direction from a doctor.

“It is better to go and talk with your doctor first, get those levels tested. Because there is also iron overload that can happen,” she explained.

Dr. Sanyal says it’s best to rule out any other underlying health conditions and then address your iron deficiency.

Because pregnant women are at much higher risk of iron deficiency, Dr. Sanyal says it’s crucial for them to take a prenatal vitamin and attend all their medical appointments. For men and women, if iron overload is the problem, donating blood is a possible solution.

Contributors to this news report include: Lindsay Dailey, Producer; Kyle Fisher, Videographer; Chuck Bennethum, Editor.