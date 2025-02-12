Prescription Health: Unexpected aftermath of the COVID heart

Advancements in COVID treatments and vaccines have turned the virus into more like a bad cold, but new research reveals the virus still may have a long-lasting impact on our heart.

When COVID-19 swept across the globe, isolation, social distancing and wearing masks became the norm.

Since then, more than 20 million people have lost their lives to the virus and now a new risk for anyone who has ever tested positive.

"What was surprising to find is just having a COVID positive test was associated with a twofold increased risk in heart attack, stroke and death risk," Cleveland Clinic Preventative Cardiology and Rehabilitation Dr. Stanley Hazen said.

In a study of more than 250,000 people, Hazen found that the risk wasn't just immediately after the virus runs its course.

"The risk extends for as long as follow-up information was available, so as far out as three years," Hazen said.

The worse the infection, the higher the risk of heart attack, stroke and death.

"People who had severe COVID were at an even substantially increased risk, not twofold, but like three to sevenfold increased risk. If they had severe COVID, meaning they were hospitalized for their COVID, the risk was equivalent as if they had one heart attack," Hazen said.

The long-term risk for heart disease following a COVID infection was true for anyone, even if you don't have any other risk factors of heart disease.

"COVID doesn't care if you're a man or a woman, young, old, have illness or not," Hazen said.

What can you do?

"So preventive efforts such as vaccines and boosters we anticipate will reduce your long-term risk for post-covid cardiovascular disease," Hazen said.

Hazen hopes physicians will now ask their patients about their COVID history and help protect their hearts, as well.

Previous research found that people who have A, B or AB blood types are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

Now, this new study found people who got COVID and have a blood type other than O, had a 65 percent risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke, compared to people who are type O.