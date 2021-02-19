President Biden ready to mobilize federal agencies to provide aid to Texas

Credit: The White House / Adam Schultz / MGN Online

In a Friday meeting with Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. said he was ready to mobilize other federal agencies to bring additional support to Texas following severe winter weather the state has experienced in the last week.

According to the White House Press Office, Biden intends to sign Gov. Greg Abbot’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration as soon as FEMA sends over the formal request from Abbot.

FEMA has provided generators, water, blankets and on-going support to the state.

The President let Acting Administrator Fenton know that through senior administration officials the White House would continue to stay in close touch with FEMA, local officials, and organizations providing direct relief to monitor the impacts of the storms as they move across the United States.