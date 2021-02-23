President Joe Biden to travel to Houston on Friday

The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday, Feb. 26.

The president will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, and progress toward recovery, according to a statement from the White House Regional Communications Director Ike Hajinazarian.

Biden will also visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed.

