President Trump Visits El Paso Following Mass Shooting

EL PASO - President Trump made a visit to El Paso to meet with some of the victims of Saturday's deadly shooting.

Air Force One touched down at El Paso International Airport just after 3:30 p.m. central time.

President Trump and First Lady Melania met by a contingent of Texas officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

From there, the President left for what was believed to be a trip to a nearby hospital, where he was likely meeting with wounded victims and family members from the shooting, just as he did in Dayton, Ohio.

Earlier in the day the President endorsed expanded background checks for U.S. gun buyers but said there is no congressional support for an assault weapons ban.

In El Paso residents are still shaken after Saturday’s mass shooting.

22 people were killed when the suspected gunman opened fire on unsuspecting shoppers.

“We didn't deserve this. They attached a symbol. The symbol was that El Paso, is a symbol and was, and will continue to be a community that welcomes immigrants and refugees,” says Fernando Garcia, founder of the Border Human Rights Network.

The 21-year-old suspect is said to have published an online manifesto detailing a prejudice toward Hispanics.

