Primera man receives 20-year sentence after fatally stabbing mother in ‘moment of rage’

Dallas Scott Gilbert Photo credit: Cameron County jail records

A Primera man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday as part of a plea deal after fatally stabbing his mother, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Dallas Scott Gilbert's father was also injured in the attack.

Gilbert has been in custody since the deadly attack happened on April 18, 2023. Police said there was no motive in the attack, and referred to the incident as a “moment of rage.”

As previously reported, officers with the Primera Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Stuart Place Road after police said Gilbert stabbed his parents multiple times. The father managed to call police during the attack, authorities said.

The mother died on the way to the hospital.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to a murder charge on Thursday. He was 18 years old when the deadly stabbing happened.