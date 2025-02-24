x

Professional Boxer Nelson Hampton to fight in Edinburg

4 hours 16 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2025 Feb 23, 2025 February 23, 2025 11:35 PM February 23, 2025 in Sports

Edinburg, TX -- Nelson "Hot Hands" Hampton is back in the Valley to defend his American Boxing Association title against Cesar Ochoa. The fight will take place March 22nd at the Edinburg Activity Center.    

