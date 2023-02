Project to Increase Travel Security to Monterrey

MCALLEN – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says routes to Mexico need more security.

Gonzalez met with Mexican officials to discuss making travel from Monterrey to McAllen safer.

He says funding from the Mexican government will provide more national police, drones, and technology.

One of the main roads highlighted in the project is Highway 40, which passes through Reynosa.

Gonzalez says the program will start in the next couple of months.