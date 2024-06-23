x

Proper storing techniques for sandbags

While we're not expecting any more heavy rain, that doesn't mean you should throw out those sandbags you got last week.

Instead, properly store them so you can reuse them for another weather event.

If you have wet sandbags, let them dry out completely. Do not place them in direct sunlight as that could cause the bag to deteriorate. 

The bags will shrink as the water evaporates. Store in a dry place, such as a shed or garage, until they’re ready to reuse.

