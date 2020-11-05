Property Tax Penalty to Increase for Hidalgo Co.

WESLACO – Property owners in Hidalgo County must pay their owed taxes or they’ll face more penalties.

For the people who still owe on their 2016 taxes, there’s a 13 percent penalty and interest if they pay this month.

It will increase to 15 percent in June.

If the tax balance isn’t paid by June 30, the rate will increase to 18 percent and an additional collection fee will be added to the balance.

People can pay online at HidalgoCountyTax.org, by mail or at one of the seven Hidalgo County tax offices.