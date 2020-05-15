Proposed HEROES Act to improve virus relief distribution model to benefit local governments

With a population under 500,000, Cameron County is one of the many Texas counties that did not receive a direct distribution of coronavirus relief from the federal government.

As part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, relief funding would be distributed directly to cities and counties with a population of more than 500,000.

According to Congressman Filemon Vela, the state was given $11.2 billion in funding.

With a formula developed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, those cities with more than 500,000 received approximately $175 per capita from the federal government. The remaining counties and cities would still be paid out from that $11.2 billion, but instead by the state.

Texas came up with its own formula, distributing approximately $55 per capita to areas with less than 500,000 residents.

The congressman says the new round of funding introduced by House democrats called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act aims to change the way the trillion dollars for local governments is distributed.

