Prosecutors may seek death penalty for Donna man accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter

State prosecutors are discussing whether to seek the death penalty against a Donna man who authorities said admitted to abusing his 3-year-old daughter after she died in Nov. 2024.

Jose Uresti, 23, was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of capital murder, murder, two counts of injury to a child and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1,150,000.

Court records show that Uresti's defense team filed a written notice requesting the state not seek the death penalty on March 7.

On Tuesday, the state said they expect to have a decision regarding the death penalty in 30 days

As previously reported, the sheriff's office responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Nov. 21, 2024 at the 9700 block of Klarrisa Drive in rural Donna at around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies at the scene found the child’s mother and Uresti’s wife — Wendy Sarai Rivera — and one other person performing CPR on the child. The child was hospitalized and pronounced dead within an hour of the initial report.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Uresti confessed to hitting and biting his daughter, Sophie Sky Uresti, on several occasions. He was arrested on Nov. 23 at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

Uresti's wife was also arrested in connection to the case and arraigned on a charge of failure to report a felony. Her bond was set Tuesday at $2 million.

Uresti's next court date is scheduled for April 14.