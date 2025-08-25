PSJA ISD expanding programs for students

The PSJA Independent School District is welcoming back nearly 30,000 students.

On Monday morning, 130 buses made their way throughout Pharr, San Juan and Alamo to pick up nearly 5,000 students a day.

The district says this year is all about safety, strong starts and student success. Both kids and parents can expect new programs, teacher support and college-ready initiatives.

Superintendent Alejandro Elias says they are currently starting the new school year with strong momentum.

PSJA ISD received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency earlier this month. Teachers are seeing better pay, student enrollment is up, and early childhood programs are expanding.

"PSJA is just in the up and up right now, and I think that people are excited. People throughout the community see PSJA succeed. So, we're on our way to meeting all our goals," Elias said. "Coming in at an 87 rating, we're just three points shy from being that A and I know this is the year that PSJA will do it."

The district is also growing its partnership with South Texas College. Hundreds of kids are graduating with college credits before walking across the stage to receive their diploma.

