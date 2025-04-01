PSJA ISD offering relief assistance to students, staff, community
PSJA Independent School District is offering relief efforts to students and their families who have been affected by recent flooding.
In a news release, PSJA said their Health and Safety Mobile Operations buses will be stationed at Carmen Anaya Elementary School, located at 100 West Dicker Road, and Graciela Garcia Elementary School, located at 1002 West Juan Balli, from April 1 to April 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The buses will be offering wellness checks, counseling and social services and support reporting storm damage. These services will be available to students, parents, staff and community members.
PSJA ISD said they will also be hosting donation drives. Anyone willing to donate essential items can drop them off at Dr. Daniel P. King College and University Center at the U Building. It is located at 704 West Ridge Road, enter via Veterans Boulevard and Bears Trail.
Donations can be dropped off from April 1 to April 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items most needed include hygiene supplies, bottled water, blankets, non-perishable food and cleaning essentials.
PSJA ISD said students facing transportation challenges can reach out to their school principals for temporary assistance.
