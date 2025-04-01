Valley businesses, organizations offering storm relief to the community

Businesses and organizations will be handing out supplies and providing meals to those affected by recent flooding throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

See full list below:

Cameron County

Harlingen

Grace Point Fellowship

When: Wednesday, April 2 at 8 a.m.

Address: 2601 Bothwell Road

The church will be distributing supplies to the community affected by the recent storms. Entrance will be through Bothwell Road, and they will be available while supplies last.

American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast

Time: Open 24 hours

Address: Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Drive

The American Red Cross has opened up a shelter at the Harlingen Convention Center for those needing a safe place to stay or a warm meal. The shelter is open to everyone and no ID is necessary to enter, just provide your name and where you were living before the disaster.

For more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or click here.

Hidalgo County

Mission

Hidalgo County Precinct 3

When: Friday, April 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 8310 West Mile 7 Road

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is collaborating with Driscoll Health Plan and Esperanza de Tajas for a free drive-through essential giveaway. Items that will be given away include newborn/baby items, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

Eligible residents include expecting mothers, families with children under 18 and households with special needs children under 20.

Residents are advised to stay in their vehicles during the event. Volunteers will load pre-packaged essentials into the car.

For more information, call Hidalgo County Precinct 3 at 956-585-4509.

Weslaco

Weslaco Police Department

When: March 31 to April 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Weslaco Chamber of Commerce, 300 South Bridge Avenue

The Weslaco Police Department is collaborating with Mr. Weslaco, Jaden Gutierrez, in providing clean drinking water to those affected by recent flooding.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off water at the Weslaco Police Department.