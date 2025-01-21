PSJA ISD opens warming shelters for the community
With temperatures expected to drop on Monday night, PSJA ISD announced they have space for those who don't have the means to stay warm at home.
The district announced the opening of three shelters in Alamo, Pharr and San Juan.
CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF MORE SHELTERS ACROSS THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY
Overnight stays at the three PSJA ISD campuses are allowed. The shelter at Jaime Escalante Middle School can hold up to 200 people.
“There are facilities where they can shower and utilize the restroom,” PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia said. “In addition, PSJA is going to be providing meals for the families that are going to be going to the location thanks to our central kitchen."
READ ALSO: School closures and delays announced due to cold weather
The shelters are for anyone in the community. Cots are set up inside the shelters with blankets. Food will also be made available and pets are allowed, but they must stay on a leash.
All you are asked to bring is any medications you need.
Watch the video above for the full story.
