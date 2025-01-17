LIST: Warming shelters opening across the Valley
The Rio Grande Valley is preparing for the arctic blast coming to the area. Some Valley cities are offering up warming shelters for those in need of a warm place to stay during the frigid weather.
Below is a list of available shelters. We will be updating the list periodically, continue to check back for updated locations.
If you know of an additional warming shelter in your area, please email us at news@krgv.com.
Harlingen
Loaves and fishes
514 South E Street
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 956-423-1014
The shelter will be opened for overnight accommodations beginning Monday, January 20. All individuals must be screened by the Community Health Nurse at the shelter's front office. Items to bring include medications, water, a pillow and blanket. Shelter accommodations are on a day-to-day basis.
Raymondville
Raymondville Community Center (next to the Raymondville Police Department)
523 West Hidalgo Avenue
Hours: The center will be open 24 hours beginning Sunday, January 19 at 5 p.m. through Friday, January 24 at 12 p.m.
All individuals must register at the Raymondville Police Department before entering the center. Items to bring include medication, blankets, food and pillows.
Roma
Roma Fire Department
901 East Grant Street
Hours: The fire department will open their doors beginning Sunday night through Wednesday night.
Individuals are asked to bring blankets and pillows, along with their own hygiene products and medications.
Weslaco
First Baptist Church
600 South Kansas Avenue
Phone: 956-968-9585
The church will open as a warming shelter on Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24. Shelter operations will be from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and intake hours will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Mission
Mission Parks and Recreation
721 North Bryan Road
Phone: 956-580-8760
The shelter will open on Monday, January 20 at 6 p.m. and close on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m.
