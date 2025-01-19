LIST: School closures and delays announced due to cold weather

The Rio Grande Valley is preparing for the arctic blast coming to the area. Some Valley school districts announced closures and or delays due to the cold weather.

Below is a list of school districts that announced schedules are being changed due to the weather. We will be updating the list periodically, continue to check back for updated locations.

CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville ISD

Brownsville ISD announced school will operate on its regular schedule.

However, all extended day programs for Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 have been cancelled.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Edinburg CISD

Edinburg CISD announced school have been cancelled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

The district will have a regularly scheduled school day on Monday, Jan. 20 and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The district says there will be updates shared through their website and social media.

McAllen ISD

McAllen ISD announced classes for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 will be delayed.

Elementary classes will begin at 8:50 a.m. Middle school classes will start at 9 a.m., and high school classes are being delayed until 9:15 a.m.

Staff members will report at their regular times. The schools will be open at regular times in case parents want to drop their children off earlier. Buses will pick up students one hour later than normal.

School hours will remain the same on Monday, Jan. 20, for Wednesday, Jan. 22, McAllen ISD will monitor weather conditions if school is to be delayed. Staff will report at its regular time.

PSJA ISD

PSJA ISD announced school will be cancelled on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with a delay. Elementary classes will start at 9:15 a.m. Classes for all middle school campuses will start at 8:45 a.m., and high school classes swill start at 9:40 a.m.

The district says there will be updates shared through their website, social media outlets and their mass notification system.

Sharyland ISD

Sharyland ISD announced school will be cancelled on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

All school and district activities, including after school care, will be canceled for that day.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with a two-hour delay. Instruction will begin at 10 a.m. The cafeteria will open at 9 a.m. and breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. that day.

Bus routes will run on a two-hour delay. Elementary after school care will remain open with standard hours. Check with your child's coach or sponsor for the status of after school extracurriculars.

Weslaco ISD

Weslaco ISD announced school will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

STARR COUNTY

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD announced a delayed start time for Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Buses will be running two hours later than usual on those days.

All staff, except for central office and campus administrators, will report at 9 a.m.

Elementary schools will start at 9:30 a.m. Middle schools will start at 9:45 a.m. and high schools will begin at 10:45 a.m. on those days.

Roma ISD

Roma ISD announced a delayed start time for Tuesday, Jan. 21.

All Roma ISD staff is to arrive at 9 a.m. that day. All elementary schools will start at 9:30 a.m., all middle schools will start at 9:55 a.m. The other schools will start at 10:30 a.m.

Morning buses will run with a two-hour delay, and afternoon buses will run on normal time.

WILLACY COUNTY

Lasara ISD

Lasara ISD announced a delayed start time for Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. that day. Buses will run an hour and 30 minutes behind their regular schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The district will have a regular schedule Monday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 21.

All after school programs will be cancelled on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

San Perlita ISD

San Perlita ISD announced all school operations will be cancelled on Tuesday, Jan. 21. A delayed start is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. with buses operating at 9 a.m.