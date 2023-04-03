PSJA ISD Police Department to receive bulletproof shields

The PSJA Independent School District is getting bulletproof shields for its police department.

The PSJA ISD Police Department said all 24 of their district police officers will get a shield. It's part of their continued efforts to make sure students and staff are safe at school.

"Our main goal right now is just securing all of our sites, all of our campuses and ensuring that there's no disruption in our education process with our students and staff," PSJA ISD police Chief Rolando Garcia said. "These shields give us that flexibility, that increased protection to our responding officers to make sure that the threats that they engage are gonna be taken care of with the safety of our officer and our students and staff at the forefront."

The district is paying for the shields thanks to a $160,000 state grant. The shields should be arriving in a few months.