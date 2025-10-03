PSJA ISD teacher recognized for helping student struck by vehicle

A teacher with the PSJA Independent School District was recognized on Friday.

He was awarded for helping a student after he was hit by a car; the student is doing okay.

Jonathan Rodriguez is a United States history teacher at PSJA Memorial Early College High School. Now he's making history himself.

"I'm kind of shocked right now and very blessed and appreciative," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was surprised Friday morning during class with the district's first-ever Heart of Service coin.

The award recognizes his quick actions for helping a student after they were hit by a car earlier this week.

"As soon as I heard the student got hit, I jumped out of my car," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says he was on his way to work at the time. He wouldn't realize it until a short time later that the boy who was hit once sat in his classroom.

"And as soon as I saw him, I knew who it was. It was a senior, and he was one of my students last year," Rodriguez said.

Alamo police say the student was on a scooter at the intersection of Tower Road and Ridge Road when he was hit.

Rodriguez says he never left his student's side.

"I stayed there holding his hand and calming him down until the fire chief got there," Rodriguez said.

Staying calm under pressure is something Rodriguez has experience with. He was once a firefighter.

"I didn't panic. From my training, from being a firefighter here in the city of Alamo for two years," Rodriguez said.

It's training Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores is also recognizing. He gave Rodriguez two challenge coins, one from the department and one from his own collection.

"These types of awards, they're tremendous for morale, or motivation, amongst the community," Flores said.

Small awards with big meaning.

"Here at PSJA we need to recognize our heroes," PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias said. "This teacher stepped up to that occasion, and that's the reason we're awarding the first ever Heart of Service coin."

A reminder that everyone can make a difference.

