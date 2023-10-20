PSJA Memorial set for undefeated clash against Roma
ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial (7-0) hosts Roma (7-0) at PSJA Stadium tomorrow. A battle between two undefeated District 16-5A DII teams.
Wolverines are two wins shy from tying a school record they set back in 2010.
Click on the video above for more on the Wolverines special season.
More News
News Video
-
Friends remember La Feria man killed in motorcycle crash
-
San Perlita family loses home in fire
-
Tributes continue pouring in for slain San Benito officer
-
Bond set for suspects accused in death of San Benito police officer
-
Progreso school board president pleads not guilty to cocaine trafficking charges