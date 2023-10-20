x

PSJA Memorial set for undefeated clash against Roma

By: Brandon Benitez

ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial (7-0) hosts Roma (7-0) at PSJA Stadium tomorrow. A battle between two undefeated District 16-5A DII teams.

Wolverines are two wins shy from tying a school record they set back in 2010.

