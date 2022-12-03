PSJA North Raiders head to regional finals in Corpus Christi

A send-off was made Saturday for the last Valley football team standing.

The PSJA North Raiders are heading off to Corpus Christi for the regional finals at the Buccaneer Stadium.

A win for the Raiders would make them the first Valley team to qualify for the state semifinals in 19 years. It would also mark their 14th win of the season, the most ever for a Valley football team.

Standing in their way is the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Location PSJA North Raiders 14 Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles 20 FINAL Buccaneer Stadium (Corpus Christi)





For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.