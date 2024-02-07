x

PSJA North's Garcia signs for Mass. Maritime Academy Volleyball

By: Brandon Benitez

PHARR, Texas -- PSJA North's Sadie Garcia signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in volleyball at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

She'll be heading east to play for the Division III side, while serving in the Navy.

