PSJA North seeks to avenge tournament loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in area round

The PSJA North Raiders will face off against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in a three-game series in the area round.

"They're very talented, their pitching is very good," PSJA North head coach Tony Leal said. "We're just gonna see if we can create some runs somehow."

To get here, the Raiders took down Brownsville Rivera. The bi-district round series went all three games, concluding with a shutout win for PSJA North last Saturday.

Now, they turn their focus to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. The Eagles swept their first round series, outscoring their opponent 23-0 in the process.

For the Raiders, a nail-biting matchup between these two teams from earlier this year is clearly front of mind heading into the series.

"We faced them before. It was a close game," PSJA North senior second baseman and pitcher Teodoro Estudillo said. "They walked it off on us, but it should be a close matchup."

"Earlier in the season, we had the tournament, we played them in Corpus," Raiders senior first baseman Erik Herrera added. "It was a 1-0 ballgame, we lost but I feel like we're gonna bounce back. We've been working hard all year and we're looking forward to it."

The series starts Thursday night at 5:00 p.m. in Corpus Christi. Game 2 will be played at PSJA North with Game 3 (if necessary) scheduled for Saturday.