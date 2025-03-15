x

PSJA North Softball Head Coach Albert Esparza picks up 300th Career Win

March 14, 2025 in Sports

McAllen, TX -- PSJA North softball Head Coach Albert Esparza picks up his 300th career win with 9-3 victory over the McAllen Bulldogs.  

