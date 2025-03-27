PSJA's DE Jayden James signs to play football at Texas A&M - Kingsville

PSJA football's Jayden James is signing to play college football at Texas A&M - Kingsville.

The star defensive end is a back-to-back first team all-district selection for the Bears. He totaled 10 sacks over the past two seasons.

"It was very friendly, welcoming me with open arms," James said of the program at Kingsville. "They won't leave anybody behind, always trying to lift up everybody. Always trying to make everybody better."

He'll be following in his father's footsteps who also played football at Texas A&M Kingsville.

"It means a lot to me. Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be just like him," James said. Being able to play at the same school just means a whole lot and I want to continue his legacy."

The Javelinas posted a 7-4 record last year competing in the Lonestar Conference at the Division II level.