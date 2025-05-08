PSJA softball enters regional semifinal amid historic postseason run

The PSJA Lady Bears softball team is set to start their regional semifinal series up in Sinton on Thursday.

After falling being 1-0 in their area round series against Steele, the Lady Bears rallied back by winning both games on Saturday to take the series victory and advance.

The softball program hasn't made it this far in the playoffs in at least two decades, with the team unable to find any record of the team ever making it to this stage of the postseason.

"We're on a historical run right now. We haven't made it past round two in a while," PSJA senior pitcher Arie Hernandez said. "All these girls have put in all the work. Being a senior it's just amazing to be able to be a part of this."

"This group we have is so special," Lady Bears sophomore third baseman Arianna Lugo added. "It's just a special moment because all the hard work we've put in practice is really showing off."

Lady Bears head coach Alyssa Garza and the team are rallying behind their 'We before Me' mentality that they've cultivated as their team motto this year.

"We set up 'We before Me' in the beginning of the season," Coach Garza said. "We knew that they needed to be selfless. To put the selfishness aside and to be a big part of the team and they've been able to do that and that's what has been able I think to get us this far."

The series will continue with Game 2 on Friday and Game 3 (if necessary) on Saturday with all games being played at Sinton High School.