Pump Patrol: Friday, June 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Safe summer swim tips
-
Brownsville ISD approves nearly $562 million budget for new school year
-
ACLU representing Starr County woman arrested over 2022 abortion
-
Missing La Blanca man found dead
-
Valley counties and cities issue disaster declarations following Tropical Storm Alberto