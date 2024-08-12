x

Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 12, 2024
4 hours 28 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 5:56 PM August 12, 2024 in News - Local

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days