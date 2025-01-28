Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall...
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
-
McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts
-
Jose Villareal & Ramon Zuniga shine in wins for Economedes & Lopez...
-
Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district