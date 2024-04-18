Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Police: Fugitive on Texas' 10 most wanted list arrested in San Benito...
-
Death of 1-year-old girl under investigation in Port Isabel
-
Heart of the Valley: Participating H-E-B stores continue offering free glucose screenings
-
Brownsville organization helping people with special needs find jobs
-
IDEA McAllen student receives full ride scholarship to University of Pennsylvania
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball Knocks Off (RV) Texas for First Time in 53 Years
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach