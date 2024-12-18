x

Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024

Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024
6 hours 11 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, December 17 2024 Dec 17, 2024 December 17, 2024 5:58 PM December 17, 2024 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days