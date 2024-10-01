x

Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 01 2024

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

