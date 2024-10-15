Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
RGV Reef Project grows with eight sunken ship
-
Sen. Cornyn visits Brownsville to discusses legislation to protect judges
-
Brownsville breaks ground on Old Highway 77 reconstruction project
-
Records: Former Edinburg juvenile corrections officer provided vape pens to inmate
-
Reactions to Salomon Campos found not guilty in death of 'El Gallito'