Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen International Airport receives grant for terminal improvements
-
Valley optometrist advises residents to wear protect glasses to watch eclipse
-
Edinburg police identify armed suspects in alleged attempted kidnapping near UTRGV
-
Valley motorcycle hit-and-run crash survivor shares his story
-
UTRGV specialist cautions after Avian Flu human case reported in Texas