Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
'Mastermind' in Brownsville murder for hire scheme found guilty on all charges
-
Valley congress members react to passage of government funding bill
-
First responders take part in mass casualty training exercise in San Benito
-
New survey aims to identify historic buildings in Harlingen
-
Residents speak out over 'swarm' of mosquitoes in La Feria neighborhood