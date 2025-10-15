x

Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025
5 hours 42 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, October 15 2025 Oct 15, 2025 October 15, 2025 4:28 PM October 15, 2025 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days