Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
U.S. customs broker: Dockworkers' strike could delay shipments into Mexico
-
Edinburg police officers introduce department's first therapy dog, Domino
-
Edcouch police investigating stabbing that hospitalized three people
-
Sheriff's office: Traffic stop results in officer-involved shooting
-
Bond set for man accused of crashing into Edinburg police vehicle
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial