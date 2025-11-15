PVAS launching low-cost spay, neuter initiative for some Hidalgo County residents

Palm Valley Animal Society will hold its first ever low-cost spay and neuter initiative on Monday.

The initiative has already sold out, but PVAS does plan to hold others every month.

The clinic will only be open to pet owners in McAllen, Edinburg, Palmhurst, and rural Hidalgo County for now.

"It's low cost and there are already some low-cost clinics here in the Valley, but often times the waitlists are too high and there's obviously a big demand for that sort of thing," PVAS Development Manager Jarod Munoz said. "Since we are in a low-income area, it's very important that a shelter as big as ours provides something back to the community."

Prices will start at $65 for cats and $90 for small dogs.

To register for the initiative, click here.