Questions Still Remain in Disappearance, Death of San Benito Teen

SAN BENITO – Many questions still remain for the family of a girl who was last seen two years ago.

In 2016, Nahomi Rodriguez went missing after leaving work with an unidentified man. Her remains were later found in April of 2017.

“What happened to her? What happened that night? Did we lose her that same night or was she captive the next couple of days and then they dismissed her? It's one-thousand and one questions,” says Enedina Sanchez, Rodriguez’s aunt.

She says she wants justice and answers for her niece.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with Harlingen Police Department Commander John Parrish who says the community’s help is needed for the case.

A $25,000 reward will be given for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Watch the video above for the full story.