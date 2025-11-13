Raymondville Bearkat Marching Band win silver at state championship

The Raymondville High School Marching Band finished second in the UIL State finals held Wednesday in San Antonio.

As previously reported, Raymondville High School was one of six marching bands to advance to the state competition. The Bearkats were the only Valley marching band in the 3A division to compete.

In a statement, Raymondville ISD said the band winning silver was “historical.”

“The Bearkat Band is now one of only three band programs in Rio Grande Valley history to ever medal at the UIL State Championships — and the first to do it in 17 years,” the district said. “And with their TMEA State Honor Band Championship, the BKB has officially achieved the most successful single year in RGV band history.”