Raymondville car lot owner says man stole truck in broad daylight

Authorities in the city of Raymondville are on the lookout for a truck stolen from a car lot in broad daylight over the weekend.

Hector Anguiano is the owner of Hector's Auto Sales in Raymondville, and says on Saturday, he was the victim of a truck theft.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Anguiano said a man approached his business and seemed interested in buying one of the trucks.

Anguiano said the man told him he worked for a well-known farmer from town and asked if he could test drive a 2006 black Dodge single cab.

Anguiano said he agreed to the test drive, but while he talking to the suspect, another vehicle entered the business parking lot.

"I said, 'Just hold on one second,' and when I walked this way, the guy [was] driving off" Anguiano said. "I [saw] the other little car also [drove] off."

Anguiano said he was confused and called the farmer the suspect claimed he worked for.

The farmer informed Anguiano he had not sent anyone to the lot to buy a truck.

"I called the police, it was probably around 2:15 p.m.," Anguiano said. "I was already trying with other friends and people that I know-- sending pictures."

A report has been filed with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office and the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information call the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at (956) 689-5576.