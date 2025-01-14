Raymondville head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu retires

Raymondville ISD announced via a statement today that head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu is retiring.

Cantu's coaching career spanned 31 years including 11 in his role as athletic director and head football coach.

After attending Raymondville as a high schooler, Cantu returned as a coach and led the program to nine playoff appearances, three district titles, and three bi-district titles.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at the school and community I love," Cantu said in part of his statement via the press release. "Raymondville has given me so much, and I've been blessed to give back through this role. I'm proud of everything we have accomplished together. I want to thank my players, coaches, colleagues, and the incredible Bearkat community for their support and trust."

Raymondville ISD did not release any information in regard to the search for Cantu's replacement.