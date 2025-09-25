Reactions in Starr County after new screwworm case found near US border in Nuevo Leon

Starr County cattle ranchers said they’re worried after Mexico reported a new case of the parasitic New World screwworm.

The latest case was detected in the town of Sabinas Hidalgo in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

It’s about 70 miles from the Starr County border city of Roma.

“[If it’s] that close, it’s probably already here,” Starr County cattle rancher John “Jackie” Ramirez said. “I haven't heard much on how to treat it."

The parasite attacks warm-blooded animals, including humans. The pest is carried on larvae laid by flies on the wounds of cattle, causing a possible fatal infection that can spread.

Mexico has reported more than 500 active cases in cattle across southern states, triggering the United States to block the imports of live Mexican cattle for a second time over the summer.

In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the creation of a screwworm sterile fly facility in Hidalgo County.

There are no reported cases of screwworm in Texas, but the state's animal health commission is stepping up its efforts to combat the pest.

For now, officials recommend checking livestock for infected wounds that have a strong bad smell, and to call your vet if you see something concerning.

Ramirez said his herd will be closely watched so he can avoid losing thousands of dollars if they get infected.

