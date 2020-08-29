Real estate agents take steps to keep buyers and sellers safe during coronavirus pandemic

Real estate agents in the Rio Grande Valley are taking extra steps to keep buyers and sellers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

To reduce the risk posed by COVID-19, the Ryan & Brian Real Estate Team makes sure buyers wear masks, gloves and booties when they tour homes. They also limit the number of people who may tour a property at one time.

The safest way to see a home, though, is virtually.

Diego Fernandez, a buyer specialist with the Ryan & Brian Real Estate Team, offers video tours.

"We have everything in place to continue to do business, to help our clients get to the property they need to get to," Fernandez said. "We're still having unprecedented amounts of people buying houses right now."

Watch the video for the full story.