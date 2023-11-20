x

RECAP: SpaceX launches throughout the years

5 hours 8 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, November 20 2023 Nov 20, 2023 November 20, 2023 5:35 PM November 20, 2023 in News - Local
By: Brenda Villa

With their second launch on Saturday, Nov. 18, SpaceX continues to make progress toward their ultimate goal of sending astronauts to Mars.

The Rio Grande Valley is playing a big role in that goal, but the road to get here didn't happen overnight.  

Watch the video above to see the SpaceX launches from Boca Chica Beach throughout the years. 

